Indian team can win World Cup: BCCI president Roger Binny

Indian team, however, should not take others lightly as teams like Pakistan, England, Australia and New Zealand also had the potential to win top laurels, said Roger Binny

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Visakhapatnam: The Indian team has the ability to win the World Cup, according to BCCI president Roger Binny.

Talking to reporters here on the occasion of National Sports Day on Tuesday, the member of the 1983 Prudential World Cup winning team said, the Indian team, however, should not take others lightly as teams like Pakistan, England, Australia and New Zealand also had the potential to win top laurels and cricket today was highly competitive.

Andhra Cricket Association secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA would disburse Rs 3,000 per month to players in the Under 14, 15,16 and 19 categories.Also, 11 international cricketers from Andhra Pradesh G Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, S Meghana, K Anjali Sravani, B Anusha, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Md. Shabnam, K Ratnakumari (trainer), and K Navajeevan (video analyst) would be given Rs 65,000 cash reward for their services, he said.

The ACA secretary also announced that inter-school tournament would be held shortly and about 20 players who displayed their prowess in the Under 14 and 19 matches would be sent for special training in Australia.

