Indians looking to combine business, leisure travel: Airbnb

Hyderabad: As travel restrictions in India loosen, new research commissioned by Airbnb in India demonstrates a shift towards an increased demand for flexible travel, nearby stays, and longer trips that allow guests to combine work and leisure – and ultimately, to live anywhere.

An overwhelming 73 per cent of Indian travelers are looking at an expanded definition of ‘business travel’ – from traveling for business, to travelling for leisure while working remotely.

About 87 per cent of Indians are now planning to work while travelling/living elsewhere. 48 per cent of Indian travelers see travel as an integrated part of their life.

The survey was conducted by YouGov between 12 and 19 October 2021 with a sample size of over 1,000 Indian respondents.

New upgrades at Airbnb

This year, Airbnb has delivered more than 150 upgrades and innovations. For the first time ever, millions of people can now travel anytime, anywhere, for any length, and even live anywhere on Airbnb, said Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb.

“To offer even more reassurance to our existing four million Hosts, and make it even easier for new Hosts to take that first big step, today we are introducing AirCover,” Chesky said adding AirCover provides protection for every Airbnb Host with $1 million in damage protection and $1 million in liability coverage.

As international travel returns, Airbnb’s new translation engine will provide a seamless experience for its hosts and guests in over 60 languages. Translation engine removes the need for click to translate buttons by automatically translating listing descriptions and reviews.

