India’s forex reserves fall by $3 bn to $561.046 bn

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Representational Image. The fall in the reserves was mainly attributed to fall in foreign currency assets (FCA).

Mumbai: India‘s foreign exchange reserves fell by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ending August 26, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The fall in the reserves was mainly attributed to fall in foreign currency assets (FCA).

FCA fell by $2.571 billion to $498.645 billion during the reporting week.

Gold reserves decreased by $271 million to $39.643 billion, the data revealed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by $155 million to $17.832 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also dipped by $10 million to $4.926 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.