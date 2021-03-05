India’s forex reserves up by $689 mn

The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves increased for the second consecutive week, touching $584.554 billion as of February 26, up by $689 million, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had increased by $169 million to $583.865 billion in the previous reporting week.

The reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched an all-time high at $590.185 billion for the week ended January 29 this year. For the week ended February 26, the core currency assets – the largest component of the overall reserves – rose by $509 million to $542.615 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves increased by $172 million to $35.421 billion during the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $9 million to $1.517 billion in the reporting week, it said. The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined marginally to $5.001 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .