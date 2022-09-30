India’s Largest Blockchain-Led Hackathon, PLI Blockathon, Wraps Up With Great Hype

By K Srinivas Reddy Published: Updated On - 02:09 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Finalist Teams of PLI Blockathon India’22 with the Dignitaries

September 30: The first largest PAN India blockchain-led hackathon, PLI Blockathon powered by XDC.DEV, concluded on a triumphant note, unifying a vibrant community of blockchain developers of the nation. The 36-hour blockchainhackathon began on September 22 at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, India.

Plugin, a Decentralized Oracle, a product of UAE based Suvik Group of Companies, built on the XDC Network, along with its IPR Partner, HumCen Global Private Ltd., and Institutional Partner, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), successfully organized the grand hackathon. Notably, VinodKhurana, CEO of Suvik Group of Companies, and KapilKhurana, Director of Suvik with SasikumarChandran, Founder, and CEO of HumCen Global Pvt. Ltd. alongwith Dr. T Sasipraba, Vice Chancellor, SIST & Dr. Sasikala Dean, SIST were honourable dignitaries, who were instrumental in organising the PLI Blockathon India’22.

Other prominent blockchain-led firms such as XinFin, LedgerFi, LedgerMail, Unmarshal, XDSea, Stasis, StorX, OPOLO, Metabloqs, Flovtec, Law Blocks, and ComTech Gold sponsored the event, and NC Global Media was the official media partner of this grand hackathon.

Registrations for this event opened in late August and several blockchain developers, students, and research scholars from across the nation turned up with greater hype. On the final day of registration, September 10, more than 100 use cases from over 900 registrants entered the preliminary selection.

The participant teams were challenged to brainstorm and develop innovative prototypes of decentralized applications (dApps) on the XDC Network to leverage the decentralized oracle network, Plugin. Every team had to build a use case that fits into any of the following six categories – DeFi, Gaming apps, Web3, Apps for a good social cause, Ported dApps, and dApps to leverage PLI.

Out of all the entries, 35 use cases from over 100 registrants were shortlisted as the contenders for the PLI Blockathon India ’22. On Thursday, these teams were up for the 36-hour hackathon competing for the prime prize pool of INR 850,000.

Assembling the enthusiastic blockchaindevelopers community on a single ground, the hackathon began with great momentum! Hours after hours the teams sped up their pace to accomplish their mission of uploading their projects’ open-source code as pull requests to Plugin Hackathon Repository on Github.

To encourage and inspire the young community, significant blockchain mentors, web3 experts, and top Industry leaders were featured as guest speakers at the PLI Blockathon.

On the second day, 35 teams presented their prototypes for evaluation to the jury that included leading blockchain experts. Projects that introduced a unique idea, potential solution, seamless execution, and good software interaction with the XDC network qualified for the hackathon’s top 10 prototypes.

Putting an end to the anticipation, the jury announced the winners of the PLI Blockathon India’22 at the end of the day. The winners’ team won INR 500,000 and the following runner-up teams won INR 250,000 and INR 100,000. Out of the 35 finalist teams, various teams will be offered 3 months all expenses paid International Internship in Dubai.

In addition to the top 3, another top 7 teams were rewarded INR 50,000 worth of XDC tokens each by the Organizers. For the purpose of fostering blockchain enthusiasm in this vibrant community, the innovations of the rest finalist each team was also rewarded INR 25,000 worth of XDC tokens.

The hackathon’s intriguing tagline – “Fly Out of the Box” lived up to the hype throughout the event. PLI Blockathon India’22 had been a successful hunt for ambitious blockchain developers and their innovative projects. Hackathons are indeed the breeding grounds of revolutionary projects that could accelerate the growth of blockchain technology, web3, and other groundbreaking technologies. Notably, PLI Blockathon is the beginning of the mission to foster the hype and community’s curiosity toward this burgeoning industry.

About Plugin

Plugin (PLI) is a secure & scalable decentralized oracle platform that provides cost-effective answers for any smart contract that makes use of the XDC Network Ecosystem. The decentralized platform enables smart contracts to connect, in real-time, with data feed providers. While at it, the platform guarantees a high degree of security for the data, and with off-chain computation, the platform manages feeds from multiple providers and aggregates.

About Suvik Group of Companies

SUVIK Group of Companies is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, a Country which offers ample opportunities of growth in a stable and vibrant economy.

Since 2011, Suvik Group has been instrumental in providing expert assistance in the services such as Business incorporation, Business Process Redesign, IT & Software Services, Blockchain Technology, Corporate Advisory Services etc.

Suvik’s main objective is to deliver the highest level of quality services to their customers. The group drives by the motto of Let’s Grow Together!

About HumCen Global Private Ltd.

HumCen Global Private Ltd. is a human-centered IP organization that seeks out fresh ideas and concepts and turns them into IP assets. Driven by a mission to evangelize the futuristic initiative of nurturing the culture of patenting, HumCem Global seeks to open up the patent space for different players to innovate, protect, and market IP assets.

HumCen is a prime mover in the industry supporting innovative businesses and clients to acquire strategic IP portfolios. The human-centric company expands into the blockchain industry through significant partnerships.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. The firm’s mission is to organize the largest blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students in India through the program, NC BlockFiesta.

NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal “TheNewsCrypto”, the one-stop portal for up-to-date blockchain news. TheNewsCrypto has visitors from across 150+ different countries around the globe, primarily in the US, Russia, Canada, India, and the UK. The platform provides current news on various sectors which includes blockchain news, bitcoin news, altcoin news, NFT news, crypto price prediction, and many more.