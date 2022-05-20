India’s young population is its strength: KTR

Published: Updated On - 08:12 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: India needs revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward. The young population of the country is the biggest asset and advantage which no other country has, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in London on Friday.

Addressing the Indian diaspora and India and UK-based industrialists at a meeting organised by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre in London, Rama Rao said India will see faster progress by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms, which will further create jobs and improve international relations.

Highlighting the policies and progress of Telangana, he said the State today was a role model for the country. He explained the journey of Telangana State since its formation, how it had overcome power crisis and had now grown into a favourite destination for global investments. “Telangana’s friendly industrial policies played a crucial role in attracting investments,” he said.

Rama Rao said the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, conceived by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was constructed in a short span and it became a game-changer for Telangana farmers. The achievements of Telangana should be considered as achievements of India and shared with the world, he said, and urged the Indian diaspora to promote the progress of the nation.

He also shared his views on education, employment, current political developments in the country, and economic development.

India’s Deputy High Commissioner to London Sujit Ghosh, The Nehru Centre Director Amish Tripathi, and UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated in the conference.

