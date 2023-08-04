Indigo flight safely executes emergency landing in Patna, following technical snag

At 9:11 AM, IndiGo flight 6E 2433, en route to Delhi, performed an emergency landing at Patna airport following the report of an inoperative engine, as stated by airport officials.

By ANI Published Date - 11:20 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Patna: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar’s Patna on Friday morning after it developed a technical snag, officials said.

According to airport officials, the IndiGo flight – 6E 2433 bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna airport at 9:11 AM after reporting an inoperative engine.

“Indigo flight 6E 2433 to Delhi, three minutes after departure from Patna airport reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 0911 hours. All operations are normal at the airport,” the airport director said.

