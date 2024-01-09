IndiGo introduces charges for front row aisle or window seat up to Rs 2K

Passengers opting for window or aisle seats in the front row of an A321 aircraft, which typically accommodates 222 seats, will now incur a fee of Rs 2,000.

By IANS Published Date - 9 January 2024, 11:00 AM

New Delhi: Days after reducing fuel charges, the IndiGo has increased charges for passengers seeking extra legroom in the front row of its aircraft. According to the airline’s website, passengers opting for window or aisle seats in the front row of an A321 aircraft, which typically accommodates 222 seats, will now incur a fee of Rs 2,000. A slightly reduced charge of Rs 1,500 is applied for the aisle seat in the same row. Meanwhile, all seat types in the second and third rows have a flat rate of Rs 400.

IndiGo emphasises that passengers not interested in purchasing a preferred seat can choose any available free seat or be assigned one at no additional cost during airport check-in. These revised charges apply uniformly to A321 planes with 232 seats and A320 aircraft with 180 seats, as indicated on the airline’s official website. A response from IndiGo is awaited.