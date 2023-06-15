Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch district

Alert troops of Indian Army and personnel of the J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district

By IANS Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Photo: IANS

Jammu: In a joint operation, alert troops of Indian Army and personnel of the J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district early on Thursday, defence officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, in a statement, said: “During the night of 14/15 June 2023 alert troops of the army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector.”

Some weapons and other stores were recovered, he said.

“The recovered items include one AK-74 Rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, clothing & medicines,” Lt Col Anand said, adding that “by this swift action another infiltration bid, which had the potential to disturb peace in Poonch district, has been foiled”.