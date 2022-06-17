Instagram testing new full-screen mode for feed

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:50 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

San Francisco: With an aim to make content on the platform more discoverable and immersive, Meta-owned Instagram is testing out a new full-screen mode for its feed and an updated navigation bar.

The test, which has been rolled out to “a limited number of people”, according to Meta spokesperson Seine Kim, is the latest effort from the platform to compete with TikTok when it comes to social video, reports The Verge.

The report mentioned that if you are a part of that group, you will be able to see videos almost entirely full screen as you scroll through your feed (the navigation bar will still appear underneath them).

The description, as well as buttons that let you favourite or comment on the video, will appear along the bottom, and the Instagram logo and other top buttons will appear floating above the top.

The company has experimented with a full screen on the feed before. Last month, it tested a design meant to highlight videos, though that still had white bars on the top and bottom of the screen.

It also left the main navigation bar at the bottom mostly unchanged, whereas the company says it is planning on also testing shortcuts for creating a post or message there.i