Interim works on Medigadda nearing completion, but issues persist with lifting of two gates

The project authorities are hopeful of lifting the gates open without causing any damage to the piers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:28 PM

Source: X

Hyderabad: The Interim works taken up on the Medigadda barrage are nearing completion. Only two of eight gates in the seventh block of the project are yet to be lifted. The project authorities are hopeful of lifting the gates open without causing any damage to the piers. One of the eight gates in the seventh block was dismantled by cutting.

Works on the impacted structure of the barrages were being carried out without any break as the barrage continued receive inflows. Initial plans to put up a coffer dam to facilitate lifting of water from Medigadda barrage were given up. Water can be routed to the pump house from the natural flow without the need of a weir, said the officials.

The need for the ring bound to divert water to the pump house would arise only after the monsoon season as the flood level in the river recedes to the normal level. Major part of the interim exercise including the grouting works would be completed in four days. The Irrigation department decided to complete the interim works latest by June 15.

But they may continue for four another one week under less the catchment received heavy rains bringing heavy flood. The investigations being carried out by the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) will continue for the next five weeks. All the three organisations have been carrying out their studies simultaneously.