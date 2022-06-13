Introducing Manju Choudhary, a glamorous businesswoman

Hyderabad: Who does not want to look good, we all want to look good we want that wherever we go, people recognise us and praise us. But looking good on today’s date is also very challenging. And today we will make this difficult task easy for you because today we will tell you about a lady whose job is to make people beautiful. We are talking about Manju Choudhary, the owner of Manju’s The World of glamour, and a resident of Delhi city. Apart from makeup, Manju specializes in many other things like hair extensions, hair cutting, hair coloring, etc. Before knowing about Manju’s work, we will talk a little about her past life.

Manju has been fond of decorating since childhood. She often adorned herself by wearing her mother’s saris and told her mother that she would decorate the people when she grew up. Then perhaps Manju did not even know that today her childhood dream will come true. As soon as Manju finished her 12th, she told at her home that she had to do a make-up artist’s course and completed her studies at the London College of Make-up. In this decision of Manju, her parents also supported her a lot.

After that Manju started her career by working in a small beauty parlor where she got to learn many things. Manju has worked with big celebrities like Sahil Khan and Karan Kundra and not only this, she also got the Best Celebrity Makeup Artist Award by Shamita Shetty. Along with so many achievements, Manju opened her makeup studio Manju’s The World of glamour, Today Manju’s makeup studio employs many employees, and every day Manju’s makeup studio is crowded with customers. People like Manju’s work so much that they come from far and wide to get their work done. The products used in Manju’s makeup studio do not cause any side effects to any customer and the customers are very happy with her Services.

Apart from all these makeup things, Manju has very much an interest in traveling. She loves to go to new places and she is also very fond of movies. Even in today’s era where women are not allowed to work outside, Manju fulfilled her dreams, so we all get to learn a lot from Manju. It is not that Manju will not face any difficulty in fulfilling her dreams. Surely there must have been many difficulties, but she faced all the difficulties firmly and fulfilled her dreams. And it is the result of her courage and hard work that today people like her so much. And we are very confident that Manju’s makeup studio will be there not only in Delhi but in the coming time all over the world.

