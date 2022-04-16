IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar vows to come back stronger from back injury

File Photo

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the entire IPL 2022 season on Friday due to a back injury, has posted an emotional message on social media saying he “really wanted to play” this season but unfortunately has to miss out this time around.

In a massive blow for the Ravindra Jadeja-led defending champions, the 29-year-old picked up a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru while rehabilitating from a quadricep injury sustained during the third T20I against West Indies in February.

“Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury,” the league said in a statement on Friday.

Chahar wrote on Instagram: “Sorry guys, unfortunately I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See you soon.”

Chahar was an integral part of CSK’s fourth championship win in IPL 2021, claiming 14 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 8.35. He was the team’s powerplay enforcer with the ball and also an able lower-order hitter, which got the franchise to spend Rs 14 crores to pick him at the mega auction ahead of this season.

The pacer sustained the injury days after the auction and missed the subsequent series against Sri Lanka while rehabilitating at the NCA. The initial assessment by the NCA physios projected that Chahar was set to miss a major chunk of the IPL 2022 and his quick recovery kept CSK hopeful of a return in late April but the back injury setback put an end to all those hopes.

In his absence, CSK have won just one game out of five in the ongoing season. However, the franchise still hasn’t announced Chahar’s replacement for the IPL 2022.

