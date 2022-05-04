IPL 2022: RCB register 13-run win, push CSK to the brink of elimination

By PTI Published: Published Date - 11:24 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings Robin Uthappa during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Pune: Chennai Super Kings were pushed to the brink of elimination after losing their seventh match by 13 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, RCB rode on Mahipal Lomror’s 27-ball 42 and useful contributions from Virat Kohli (30), Faf de Plessis (38), Rajat Patidar (21 off 15 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (26 off 17 balls) to post 173 for 8. CSK were then restricted to 160 for 8 in 20 overs, despite a fifty by Devon Conway (56) at the top.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana (3/27) took three wickets in the 19th over, while a fit-again Mooen Ali (2/28) scalped two wickets and Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) snapped one. While, Glenn Maxwell (2/22) and Harshal Patel (3/35) took two wickets to emerge as the best bowlers for RCB.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 42; Maheesh Theekshana 3/27, Mooen Ali 2/28). Chennai Super Kings: 160 for 8 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 56; Harshal Patel 3/35, Glenn Maxwell 2/22).

