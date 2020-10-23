IPL betting: Two held, Rs 4.21 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Two persons who were organising cricket betting were caught by the city police on Thursday at Chatrinaka. The police seized Rs 4.21 lakh, five mobile phones and a Tab from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Hanmaji Gari Bali Kishan Rao (42) a resident of Uppuguda and Datrika Shiva Kumar (30) of Musheerabad who were organising online cricket betting during the ongoing IPL matches.

“On information we raided a house at Uppuguda in Chatrinaka and nabbed the two persons. The main bookie Amith is absconding,” said M A Javeed, Inspector Commissioner’s Task Force (central) zone.

In a separate case, the Task Force (west) team caught two persons Harpal Singh (44) and Anil Singh (43) both residents of Mangalhat. An amount of Rs 34,500 and two mobile phones were seized from them.

“Both the persons were organizing cricket betting and collecting money from punters for the ongoing IPL matches,” said the Task Force officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .