IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Defending champions Gujarat Titans register a five-wicket win over the CSK in a final over drama in the season opener

By PTI Updated On - 11:57 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Gujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia (L) greets teammate Rashid Khan after their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans began the defence of their title with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener here on Friday.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cracked a blistering 92 off 50 balls to power Chennai Super Kings to 178/7 after being asked to bat.

In reply, the Titans reached the target in 19.2 overs.

Shubman Gill was the top scorer for the Titans, scoring a 36-ball 63.

Earlier, Gaikwad smashed nine sixes even though wickets fell at regular interval at the other end.

For the Titans, spinner Rashid Khan (2/26) and pacers Mohammed Shami (2/29) and Alzarri Joseph (2/33) picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: 178 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92; Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2/26, Mohammed Shami 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/33) Gujarat Titans 182 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Shubman Gill 63; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/36).