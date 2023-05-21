IPL: SRH vs MI Live updates

Catch all the live updates from the IPL match between the SRH and MI
Welcome to another interesting fixture of the IPL 2023, in this 64th match the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians and this is a must win for MI to still remain in the fight to enter the playoffs. Catch all the live updates here.
SRH openers play steadily as they score 43 runs after the end of five overs.
SRH 43/0 (5)
A good start for MI as Behrendorff bowls an economic first over.
SRH 5/0 (1)
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and choose to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.