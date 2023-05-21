live now

IPL: SRH vs MI Live updates

Catch all the live updates from the IPL match between the SRH and MI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Welcome to another interesting fixture of the IPL 2023, in this 64th match the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians and this is a must win for MI to still remain in the fight to enter the playoffs. Catch all the live updates here.

SRH vs MI Live: 5 overs up SRH openers play steadily as they score 43 runs after the end of five overs. SRH 43/0 (5) SRH vs MI Live: 5 runs off the first over A good start for MI as Behrendorff bowls an economic first over. SRH 5/0 (1) SRH vs MI Live: Mumbai wins the toss Mumbai Indians have won the toss and choose to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.