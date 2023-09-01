Ireland name 15-member men’s squad for ODI series against England

The Ireland squad will be led by opener Paul Stirling and will play matches against England at Headingley (Leeds), Trent Bridge (Nottingham) and The Seat Unique Stadium (Bristol).

By IANS Published Date - 09:55 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Dublin: Cricket Ireland have named a 15-member men’s squad that will face current World Cup holders England in a three-match ODI series happening from September 20-26.

The Ireland squad will be led by opener Paul Stirling and will play matches against England at Headingley (Leeds), Trent Bridge (Nottingham) and The Seat Unique Stadium (Bristol). Graham Hume is back in place of Fionn Hand while Neil Rock also returns to the side. Ireland will have a new-look top-order, with Andrew Balbirnie set to open with Stirling and pace all-rounder Curtis Campher to bat at number three. While the squad has an overall familiar shape, there are several important changes we are going to look at.

“The key changes are at the top of the order where Andrew Balbirnie will open with Paul Stirling. The pair have a great understanding, and we believe they can develop into a long-term opening option in the 50-over game. Along with this, Curtis Campher will make the move to number 3, where we believe he has the technique and aptitude to succeed in the role,” said Andrew White, Ireland Men’s national selector, in a statement.

Talking of Campher, White added, “He plays pace as well as anyone in the squad, and whilst he has been a mainstay of our middle order for a few years now, we believe he has the capability to batter higher up the order and have a really positive impact. We see this series as important in the development and evolution of our one-day squad and the players are certainly looking forward to locking horns with England for the first time in ODIs since 2020.”

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom and Craig Young.