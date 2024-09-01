Irrigation depts of Telangana, AP take precautionary measures amid rising flood levels in Krishna and Godavari

Irrigation authorities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are taking precautionary measures to handle the increasing flood flow by scaling up discharges at key projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 08:16 PM

Hyderabad: The inflows into the projects of both the Krishna and Godavari basins are on the rise due to widespread rains in the catchment areas. The Krishna River Management Board and irrigation authorities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are taking precautionary measures to handle the increasing flood flow by scaling up discharges at key projects. Inflows and outflows from Jurala to Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Pulichintala to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh are being closely monitored and they may witnessed further rise as heavy rains are forecast for the next three days.

Technical issues have been encountered with Gate No 3, while raising the gates at Srisailam project. At Nagarjuna Sagar, the outflows have been increased to 5.73 lakh cusecs, with inflows close to five lakh cusecs, the highest in recent years. NSP handled a maximum flood flow of 10.50 lakh cusecs in 2009. Currently discharges 3.76 lakh cusecs at Jurala and 4.94 lakh cusecs at Srisailam.

Godavari Basin

The upper reaches above the confluence of Pranahita are receiving adequate inflows for the first time this year benefiting major and medium irrigation projects like Sriramsagar, Nizamsagar, and Yellampalli.

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have directed KLIS authorities to operate pumping units at Gayatri and Nandimedaram pump houses at full capacity. Water will be lifted to Mid Manair, Lower Manair Dam, Ranganayaka Sagar, and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs. Inflows are in the order of 1,37,303 cusecs at Yellampalli, 37,165 cusecs at Sriram Sagar, 22,700 cusecs at Nizam Sagar, 13,076 cusecs at Singur, and 32,000 cusecs at Kadam. Officials were directed to lift over 14,000 cusecs from Mid Manair and release it into Lower Manair Dam. Mid Manair’s storage touched 17 TMC as against the gross capacity of 27 TMC. Some 6,400 cusecs were being released to Ranganayaka Sagar from Annapurna reservoir. Water will be pumped from Ranganayaka Sagar to Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar, and further to Singur and Nizam Sagar dams.