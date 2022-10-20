Ishan Solanki making waves as a singing sensation on Youtube

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Most teenagers his age would go out and have fun, but he is different. Meet Ishan Solanki, who has already become a YouTube singing phenomenon with two of his hit songs, ‘Feel Love’ and ‘Noways Babe,’ which are gaining the hearts of millions of fans on social media.

Ishan, who is nicknamed IS.SL was born on April 27, 2006, in Dahod, Gujarat. Since the age of 12, he developed an interest in singing and music. This passion for music and singing inspired him to start his own YouTube channel named ‘Ishan Solanki’ to reach out to millions of music lovers around the world.

He has visited more than nine countries in the world and owns three expensive Rolex Watches and Ferrari 458.

Apart from singing, Ishan is a businessman and owns a company named ISSL INNOVATIVES, which is into digital marketing and trading of textile products. Not only this, Ishan is an expert in computers and AI. He stood first in the competition held in Vancouver for Artificial Intelligence programming.

Asked why IS.SL and Ishan reply, “IS.SL names. IS is Ishan Solanki, but the SL is a big secret. The name is of his friend from the 3rd class of the school where he studied.”

Ishan has performed many songs on the state of love, passion, and emotion and many magazines from the club of Vancouver released his music and his performance. The Bodwell school launched his album of songs.