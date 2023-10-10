Israel-Hamas conflict: Air India offers one-time waiver on confirmed tickets

In the wake of the violence that erupted on October 7, Air India has suspended its operations to and from Delhi-Tel Aviv till October 14.

By IANS Published Date - 03:52 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

New Delhi: Air India has offered a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

“Air India is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv. The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023,” the airline said in a post on X on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the airline conducted a successful evacuation operation for its crew members and two airport managers from Tel Aviv.

According to sources, among the evacuees were 10 crew members, comprising pilots and cabin crew, who were stationed in Israel for the purpose of operating the return flight.