IT Hub, a ray of hope for youth in Khammam

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to inaugurate IT Hub in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: The Information Technology (IT) Hub and incubation centre, which will be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday, is set to give a fillip to the information technology industry in Khammam.

With the objective of promoting IT industry and IT enabled services sector in tier-II cities, the State government proposed setting up an IT Hub in Khammam, a fast growing city in Telangana. The foundation stone for the hub was laid on Jun 15, 2017, by Rama Rao.

The first phase of the IT Hub, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 27.5 crore at Yellandu cross roads in the heart of the city, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and with a sitting capacity of 455.

The imposing modern structure with a built up area of around 40,000 square feet offers ample space for IT firms to set up shop here. It also accommodates the office of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

As many as 16 IT companies of Indian origin and based in the US and Singapore will be running their operations here and many firms have already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for setting up their centres here, officials said.

“The IT hub here will help to accelerate socio-economic development, a concept central to the State government’s IT policy. It will be a ray of hope for the unemployed graduates in Khammam as they can gain employment locally”, Transport Minister and Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today.

The Minister said the government was considering establishment of the third and fourth phases of the IT Hub to turn Khammam into an entrepreneurship development and employment generation centre. “A decision has already been taken to set up the second phase of the IT Hub,” he said.

It is also being planned to impart job skills to unemployed youth with tenth and intermediate qualification so that those with lesser qualifications can also gain gainful employment, the minister noted.

The first recruitment drive organised at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology (SBIT) received immense response and around 300 graduates selected for different positions in the IT sector, Ajay Kumar informed.

