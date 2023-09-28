“It is a great feeling”: Bronze medalist Vijayveer Sidhu on being felicitated by Sports Minister

Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu who was part of the trio that clinched India's first medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol felt proud after getting felicitated on Thursday.

Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured a bronze medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team men’s event with a score of 1718, the Indian trio managed to get its hands on a bronze medal. The gold medal was bagged by China (1765 points) and South Korea took home the silver with 1734 points.

Along with other athletes, Vijayveer was facilitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and said it was a great feeling for him.

“It is a proud feeling. It is for the first time that we won a medal in the Rapid Fire Pistol event. It is a great feeling when you are felicitated after winning a medal,” Vijayveer said.

His compatriot Adarsh who was also a part of their historic success talked about his journey and said, “This was my first Asian Games. I was very focused & was following my process. It is a great feeling meeting him (Anurag Thakur) & it is a proud moment.” On the other hand, Mehuli Ghosh who finished second in the women’s 10m air rifle team event along with Ramita and Ashi Chouksey thanked Anurag Thakur for the warm welcome that the athletes received.

“We are very happy. There is definitely a little pressure & I never take pressure in a negative way because it is only when you take something seriously that you feel pressured… I want to thank (Anurag Thakur) for welcoming us,” Mehuli said.

India has sent a 33-member shooting contingent to the 19th Asian Games who are competing for a total of 51 medals. They will be competing in individual, team and mixed team events across three disciplines – rifle, pistol and shotgun.