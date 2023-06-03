‘It was a bloodbath on the train tracks’: Passenger on Coromandel Express narrates incident

It probably is the biggest train accident related incident. Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths, said Anubhav Das

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:58 AM, Sat - 3 June 23

Balasore: Mangled remains of the train as NDRF conducts rescue operations at the incident site after a train accident claimed atleast 238 lives, in Balasore on Saturday. Atleast 900 people injured. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: A passenger in Coromandel Express, Anubhav Das, who made a miraculous escape in the massive train crash that took place in Balasore, Odisha on Friday evening, took to social media platform Twitter to share his eye-witness account and described in detail how the entire event unfolded right in front his eyes.

Anubhav’s immediate estimate of the casualties was also spot-on. “As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident. Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths,” he said.

“Three trains were involved in the accident-Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur Howrah Super Fast and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel express derailed and collided with the Goods train (parked in the loop track on the side). Subsequently, the derailed coaches hit the oncoming Yesvantpur express on the nearby track. Three general coaches of Yesvantpur express were completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel express including General, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged. It was a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My Condolences,” he wrote on a Twitter Thread.

