It will be easy to nab culprit as we have visuals, says Karnataka CM on Bengaluru blast

To a question on whether it was a terrorist act, the CM said: "investigation is going on, we will take action based on what comes out of it." After meeting the injured at the hospital in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the injured are being treated well.

By PTI Updated On - 2 March 2024, 04:38 PM

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed confidence about nabbing the culprit involved in the blast at the city’s popular eatery The Rameshwaram Cafe, as his movement has been captured by the cameras.

He said it is still not known whether any organisation was involved in the incident at the quick-service eatery in Brookfield area in information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured, and the investigations are ongoing.

Later in the day, he visited the Rameshwaram Cafe and inspected the spot, and met the injured, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“The blast has happened. One person wearing a mask and cap has come by bus, he has purchased ‘Rava Idly’ from the counter at the cafe and has sat at a place. Then he set the timer and left. The blast has occurred, about 9 people (actually 10) people are injured. All are out of danger,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

To a question if any organisation was involved or was it by an individual, the Chief Minister said it is still not known.

“We will find the culprit, it will be easy as his visuals alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come. We will find him at the earliest,” he added.

Asked about some reports suggesting similarities between the 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast and the Friday’s incident, Siddaramaiah said serious investigations are on.

Reacting to opposition criticism that the government’s ‘appeasement politics’ has led to the incident, he said the BJP was playing politics on the issue.

“During their time bomb blasts had occurred, Mangaluru cooker blast had taken place, was that also appeasement?” he questioned and said, he condemns the explosion, and the incident should not be politicised.

Noting that there are three injured, who are undergoing treatment at this hospital (Brookefield Hospital), he said, ” One is a woman from Mysuru Swarnamba Narayanappa, who has suffered more injuries, and is in ICU. The other two — Farooq Hussain and Deepanshu Kumar — have not sustained much injuries.” “Deepanshu will be discharged this evening and Farooq (cafe employee) by tomorrow or day-after-tomorrow,” he said adding that he has asked doctors to provide best available treatment to the injured, who are responding and recovering very well. The treatment expenses will be borne by the government.

The CM also expressed hope that the culprit will be nabbed in a couple of days.