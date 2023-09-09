| Its For China To Explain Xi Jinpings Absence From G20 Summit Us

It’s for China to explain Xi Jinping’s absence from G20 Summit: US

US on Saturday said that it was up to the Beijing government to explain his absence from the multilateral event

By IANS Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

New Delhi: As Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the US on Saturday said that it was up to the Beijing government to explain his absence from the multilateral event.

“It’s incumbent upon the Chinese government to explain why its leader would or would not participate,” said Jon Finer, the US Deputy National Security Adviser, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

He further added that it was “unfortunate” if China wasn’t committed to the success of the grouping.

“Some have speculated China’s absence indicates that it is giving up on the G20, building an alternative world order, that it will privilege groupings like the BRICS,” Finer added.

Chinese premier Li Qiang is representing the country at the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also skipped the summit amid Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

He is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

India has played down the absence of both the leaders from the high-profile Summit, saying the main focus is to evolve consensus among all members on key issues facing the multilateral event.