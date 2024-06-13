J-K Police Releases Sketches of Four Terrorists, Offers Rs 20 Lakh Reward

Jammu and Kashmir Police urged the public to report any information on the presence or movement of these terrorists using the following contact numbers

By ANI Updated On - 13 June 2024, 10:29 AM

J-K Police Releases Sketches of Four Terrorists, Offers Rs 20 Lakh Reward

Doda: After an encounter in Doda, the Jammu and Kashmir police has released sketches of four terrorists believed to be roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh in the district and also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on each terrorist for providing any information about them.

The identity of the informant would be kept secret, the J-K police said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also appealed to the general public to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers:

SSP Doda – 9469076014

SP Hqrs Doda – 9797649362

SP Bhaderwah – 9419105133

SP Ops Doda – 9419137999

SDPO Bhaderwah – 7006069330

DY. SP Hqrs Doda – 9419155521

SDPO Gandoh – 9419204751

SHO PS Bhaderwah – 9419163516

SHO PS Thathri – 9419132660

SHO PS Gandoh – 9596728472

IC PP Thanalla – 9906169941

PCR Doda – 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

PCR Bhaderwah – 9103317363

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up and ‘Naka’ checking is being done after an encounter started in the Gandoh area of Doda sistrict.



Police security has tightened and vehicles are being checked.



Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district, said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“Today (June 12) at 20:20 hrs, an encounter started between #security forces & terrorists at Kota Top, Gandoh, Doda. Constable Fareed Ahmed (973/D) of SOG Gandoh was injured during the operation at Kerloo Bhalessa. Encounter ongoing, more details awaited”, said the J-K police in a post on X.

The fresh encounter broke out following a series of terror attacks that took place in the region in the past few days.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured.