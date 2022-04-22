Jagan announces Rs.10 lakh compensation for gangrape victim

Published: Updated On - 07:31 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed stern action against the culprits who gangraped a mentally challenged girl in Vijayawada government hospital and announced Rs.10 lakh to the victim while calling for support to the family.

The government suspended a Circle Inspector and a Sub-Inspector of Police for negligence in discharge of duty in the case while the Medical and Health department also initiated action by dismissing the three accused in the case who belonged to a fogging agency.

Termination notices were also served on the hospital security agency as well as the fogging agency while the Chief Secretary served a show cause notice on the RMO of the government hospital and directed the Director of Medical Education to conduct a full-fledged departmental inquiry into the incident.

