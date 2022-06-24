Jagan announces support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu before the latter filed the nomination on the day.

Jagan believes that supporting tribal woman to become first citizen of the country falls in line with the emphasis he has always given to the representation of the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, according to an official statement released by the YSRCP government.

In the past three years, Jagan gave top priority to the upliftment of these communities and in a recent reshuffle of the AP cabinet, 70 percent of the ministers were given to them, it pointed out.

However, the Chief Minister could not attend the filing of nominations by Draupadi Murmu due to the previously scheduled cabinet meeting held on the day and in his absence, YSRCP Party Parliamentary affairs leader Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha member P Midhun Reddy attended the event.

Elections for the presidential post will take place on July 18.