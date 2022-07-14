Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘con-medy’ ‘Goodluck Jerry’ to release on July 29

Mumbai: Actress Jahnvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Goodluck Jerry’ is all set to release digitally on July 29.

Janhvi said: “GoodLuck Jerry has been an exciting experience as it gave me the opportunity to explore a completely unique genre. Siddharth has been a catalyst in truly bringing out the Jerry in me!”

“Working with Aanand L. Rai was an enriching and rewarding experience. To be a part of this film has been a dream come true.”

‘GoodLuck Jerry’ is a story of the survival of the wittiest when pushed to the wall. The film stars Janhvi as the docile yet gritty character along with a terrific ensemble including Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

The film marks Aanand L. Rai’s second association with Disney+ Hotstar, following the phenomenal success of the romantic fantasy drama ‘Atrangi Re’.

Producer Aanand L. Rai said: “In ‘GoodLuck Jerry’, we created a unique synergy out of moral dilemmas and life’s compulsions surrounding the turbulent life of a comman man.”

Director Siddharth Sen added: “We have had very few female-led con-medy films. So naturally, with this film, we wanted to redefine the unusually known word, ‘con men’. Janhvi Kapoor pins the character perfectly in her portrayal of the character’s desperation to fight and protect her family.”

“The film’s pulp noir tonality presents comedy in a whole new dimension to viewers, and I hope that they like what we have in store for them.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said: “Our subscribers really loved Atrangi Re and now Aanand is back with another film which has all his trademark strengths- amazing characters in a unique world. We hope you will wish Janhvi good luck as she takes on being Jerry!”

The film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.