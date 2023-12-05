Jayalalithaa remembered on her seventh death anniversary

Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on Tuesday on her seventh death anniversary.

Scores of AIADMK cadres and supporters led by party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami – clad in black shirts – paid floral tributes at the portrait of Jayalalithaa here.

“Let us resolve ourselves to tread the path laid by Amma to serve for the people, by the people” Palaniswami, also clad in black attire, said.

Jayalalithaa’s party workers and supporters fondly call her Amma, meaning mother.

Palaniswami is also the leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

“I pay my respects to our leader who has been a guiding force,” he wrote in a social media post.

Later, Palaniswami along with senior party leaders visited the memorial of Jayalalithaa on the shores of Marina.

Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after 75 days of hospitalisation.