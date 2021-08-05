JCB introduces CEV Stage IV compliant vehicles

JCB India becomes the first company to brought in vehicles that fit the CEV Stage IV Emission Standards

Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Leading heavy construction machine manufacturer, JCB, launched new CEV Stage IV compliant wheeled construction equipment vehicles.

This makes JCB India the first company to have brought in vehicles that fit the CEV Stage IV Emission Standards.

Including 3DX Plus and 4DX Backhow Loaders and other vehicles, the machines come with JCB’s telematics technology called JCB Livelink. This gives real-time updates about the machine’s performance and location.

At an event held in Jaipur, Deepak Shetty, the CEO and MD of JCB India, said, “Sustainable growth has always been one of the cornerstones of our operations. This new range is our strong commitment towards environmental and sustainability. They are also fuel-efficient.”

