Jennifer Lopez caught on apparent cheat day

The actress/singer, typically mindful of her diet, was seen indulging in fast food during a morning drive-thru outing with Ben Affleck.

By IANS Updated On - 02:12 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Los Angeles: Hollywood singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been caught on her apparent cheat day.

On Thursday morning, the pair were seen pulling up to a drive-thru window at McDonald’s in Los Angeles.

They ordered some indulgent fast food with Ben driving his eco-friendly Rivian SUV, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After waiting their turn in line just like any other customer, the pair grabbed their food from the pick-up window.

Ben’s meal came with a large fountain drink, while JLo, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was later seen chowing down on a burger.

All the while, the “Marry Me” star still maintained her glamorous look in a white turtleneck, gold hoop earrings and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Her husband, meanwhile, cut a laid-back style in a smart black sweater while sporting a trim beard.

While Ben is known for his love of Dunkin’ Donuts, JLo is notoriously strict about what she puts in her body.

“We eat a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and kale,” she previously told Hello! magazine of her eating habits with her two children, Max and Emme.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she added that she keeps “fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables” on her “at all times” and drinks plenty of water.

Meanwhile, her trainer Tracy Anderson shared to the outlet, “I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing.”

“It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” she said.

She added that all of Jennifer’s cuisine is “fresh” and free of processed items.