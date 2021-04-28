Jio Platforms figures in TIME100 most influential companies

The TIME100 most influential companies list says that over the past few years, Reliance Industries has built India’s largest 4G network.

By | Published: 2:19 pm

New Delhi: Jio Platform is featured on TIME100 list of most influential companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

It was recognised in the innovators category for leading digital transformation in India. Jio Platforms is the only company from India to find a place in the innovators category which features other global companies including Netflix, Nintendo, Moderna, The Lego Group, Spotify among others.

The TIME100 most influential companies list says that over the past few years, Reliance Industries — the Mumbai-based conglomerate — has built India’s largest 4G network by charging some of the lowest data rates in the world (less than five cents a month for 1 GB).

Now leading investors are turning to Jio Platforms — the holding company for Reliance’s digital businesses — to reach its more than 410 million subscribers. Among them: Facebook, to develop a WhatsApp-based e-commerce platform, and Google, with which it is aiming to roll out low-cost 5G smartphones.

Last year, Jio raised over 20 billion dollars in capital, a testament to the value and potential of its rapidly growing user base.

The TIME100 most influential companies list said Jio Platforms is creating Total Digital Solutions that dramatically improve the quality of lives for the citizens, and create global competitiveness for businesses – small, medium and large alike.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .