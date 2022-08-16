JNTU-Hyderabad to start college inspections from August 18

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad is all set to commence the Fact Finding Committee (FFC) inspections of private colleges for granting affiliation for the academic year 2022-23 on August 18.

A total of 226 private colleges including 148 engineering, 69 pharmacy and 9 standalone MBA/MCA colleges have applied seeking the university’s affiliation for 2022-23.

To start with, university officials will be inspecting private engineering colleges affiliated to the varsity followed by pharmacy, MBA and MCA colleges in a phased manner. Over 20 FFCs, each comprising two to three officials, have been constituted for the inspections. The JNTU-Hyderabad has instructed all its colleges to make necessary arrangements for the FFC visits.

“All colleges that have applied seeking affiliation will be physically inspected. The inspection of private engineering colleges will be completed in three to four days. Later on, pharmacy and MBA and MCA colleges will be inspected,” a senior official said.

This year, the FFCs will mainly focus on staff and salaries besides examination branch works including conduct of internal assessments. The inspecting team will also focus on the infrastructure including laboratories in the colleges that have obtained permission to introduce new courses during the last academic year.

“This time, the main focus will be on whether the applied colleges have adequate staff besides paying salaries to them. Last year, several colleges introduced new courses and inspection was not done. This year, we will inspect whether the colleges that have introduced new courses have established laboratories,” he said.

During the academic year 2021-22, 149 private engineering colleges sought affiliation of the university of which the varsity approved 141 colleges with an intake of 85,920 seats in 914 courses. Likewise, out of 73 pharmacy and 10 standalone MBA/MCA colleges applied, the JNTU-Hyderabad had granted affiliation to 70 pharmacy and nine standalone MBA and MCA colleges.