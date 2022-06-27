Job aspirants should be committed to their preparation, says Adilabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ awareness program received great response in Adilabad district. The district Collector, Superintendent of Police, and experts have spoken on the occasion.

Adilabad is a district of forests and the number of employed force is small here, said Adilabad District Collector, Sikta Patnaik.

Addressing the more than 1,500 job aspirants who participated in the awareness programme, she said Telangana government has issued notifications for massive recruitment for government jobs. “This is a great opportunity for those who have been waiting for jobs,” she said.

Already, free coaching was provided to more than 5,000 job aspirants through classes organised by BC, SC, Minorities, ST Circles in the district. “The job aspirants should focus and remain committed to their preparation to excel in the recruitment tests,” she said while appreciating Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana and Jogu Foundation for organising the free programme.

Programmes like these will immensely help candidates preparing from Group-I jobs to Group-II and Group-IV, police constable posts and SI posts, Sikta Patnaik said.

Special coaching for police job aspirants: SP Uday Kumar Reddy

Government job aspirants gearing for the recruitment tests should adopt an intense and continuous preparation schedule, said Adilabad Superintendent of Police, Uday Kumar Reddy.

For those preparing for police constable and SI posts recruitment tests, the police department has arranged for special coaching and training in all the districts, he said.

In Adilabad district, with a special focus on ensuring jobs for the tribal youth, special 60 day training was imparted in areas such as Ichoda, Utnoor and others, he said. Apart from study material required for preparations, experts were enrolled to guide the aspirants in physical fitness and other aspects, he added.

Achieve a job with focused preparation, says Balalatha

Telangana government has already released notifications for various posts to fill the 80,000-plus posts. So, job aspirants should have a focused approach to their preparation in order to achieve a government job. One should choose a job based on their qualifications and ability, suggested Balalatha Mallavarapu, Director of CSB IAS Academy, Hyderabad.

Reading a newspaper daily will help aspirants to gain a thorough understanding of the current events. Though there are many books available to prepare for competitive exams, one needs to study only two or three standard books instead of getting confused with too many books. Read the books of Telugu Akademi, NCERT, besides ‘Jobscape’ page in ‘Telangana Today’, ‘Nipuna’ pages of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and books published by them to crack the jobs.

Aspirants should decide how many hours they want to study beforehand and plan their day accordingly. Instead of studying just one subject the whole time, one should change the subject after every three hours of study, shared Balalatha.

Besides gaining a grasp over Telangana’s history, culture, Statehood movement and its evolution, geography, economy, society, festivals, literature, famous personalities, those preparing for Group-I need to also study socio-religious conditions in Satavahana rule, inscriptions, Buddhism, Jainism, etc.

Topics like Ikshvaku, Mathura and Gandhara School of Arts, Kakatiya rule, arts, architecture and tanks, Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, Batukamma festival, Dhimsa dance, Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple, Stupas in Telangana, besides Mulki rules, Gentlemen’s Agreement, the first and second land reforms, role of TRS in the creation of a separate Telangana State, agriculture, industries, trade/commerce, IT Policy, power sector growth, internal and external migrations, Kaleshwaram project, and Telanganaku Haritha Haram, should also be studied well.

“You need to know all the information on Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Oil Palm, Aasara pension scheme and other schemes,” she said.

Offering tips on how to handle the actual exam, Balalatha asked students to understand the question thoroughly before answering. “If you didn’t understand it, read it a couple of times. By analysing the current happenings in the world with a social/ sociological perspective, it will stay with the aspirants as a study guide forever,” she said.

Improving memory power is as important as studying: Dr Vepa

As soon as the notification is released, job aspirants attempting these competitive exams are plunging headlong into preparation without careful consideration or planning. But, they need to understand that along with studying, improving memory power is also important. Owing to the stiff competition in such exams, aspirants should choose the study material carefully and also seek advice from those who secured a job earlier, said Dr CS Vepa, Vepa Academy Director, Hyderabad.

Candidates should study three subjects every day and attempt an exam daily in the evening in the subjects they studied to analyse how much grasp do they have on the subjects. Also, it would be good if you can prepare around a hundred questions every day and practise them, he suggested. “Assess your progress realistically, and use cycling system in studies to avoid negative thoughts and lack of confidence. There’s nothing greater than self-confidence. But, at the same time, do not be overconfident,” said Dr Vepa.

Dr Vepa asked aspirants to focus on key aspects like consistency, time management and balanced preparation to master more content in less time while preparing for government recruitment tests. In his talk, Dr Vepa elaborated on how to achieve success in the competitive exams using brain power with good examples.

Municipal Chairman extends support to aspirants

The agitation for a separate Telangana State was mainly driven for water, funds and jobs, said Jogu Premender, Municipal Chairman, Adilabad.

Telangana government has already brought in development initiatives that focus on water and funds and now the focus is on job creation, he said. “Like never before in the history, the state government led by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a bold decision of notifying 80,000 jobs,” Jogu Premender said.

From those aspiring for jobs such as police constable to sub-inspector and Group -I, II, III and IV, TRT and others, the Jogu Foundation will always provide complete support and guidance, he said. “By scoring well and landing more jobs, you people can win laurels for Adilabad,” Jogu Premender added.