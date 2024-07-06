Justin Bieber rocks Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant and Radhika's sangeet was a star-studded affair.

By ANI Updated On - 6 July 2024, 10:11 AM

Mumbai: Pop star Justin Bieber made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony extra special with his energetic performance. He set the stage ablaze as he performed his popular chart-topping songs.

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their presence at the function of Anant and Radhika Merchant at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

Ambanis arranged a special musical night for their guests with the performance of none other than Justin Bieber.

In the viral videos, Justin can be seen wearing a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

He made guests groove on songs such as ‘Baby’, ‘Never Let You Go’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Peaches’, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘Where Are U Now’.

GOSTOSO! Justin Bieber durante performance de “Essence” no pré-casamento de Anant Ambani e Radhika Merchant em Mumbai, Índia. (05/07) 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ef57IlARJY — Justin Bieber Brasil (@justinbieberbr) July 6, 2024

Videos from inside the bash have taken over the internet.



Later, Justin was spotted leaving Mumbai, in the early hours of Saturday.

He arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday.

Beiber’s first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022 but the tour was cancelled due to the singer’s bad health.

Coming back to much-awaited wedding, as part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.