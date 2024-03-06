| Kajol Drops Pic With Wine Bottle Says I May Not Drink But Can Get A Good Laugh

Kajol drops pic with wine bottle, says ‘I may not drink but can get a good laugh’

Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who enjoys 16.3 million followers, shared a fun picture of herself, wherein she can be seen wearing a black blazer and a white formal shirt.

By IANS Published Date - 6 March 2024, 12:27 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol on Wednesday dropped a quirky picture with a bottle of wine, saying though she doesn’t drink, she can get a good laugh.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who enjoys 16.3 million followers, shared a fun picture of herself, wherein she can be seen wearing a black blazer and a white formal shirt.

With minimal makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail, Kajol is seen smiling while holding a bottle of wine close to her face.

The post is captioned: “I may not drink but nothing says I can’t get a good laugh out of it. #winewednesday #goatfather.”

Fans took to the comment section and said: “Funniest person ever”.

One user wrote: “Simran Singh rocking”.

Another said: “fantastic”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.