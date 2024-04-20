Kajol shares stunning photos of daughter Nysa on her birthday

On Saturday, Kajol shared three photos of her daughter on Instagram.

By IANS Updated On - 20 April 2024, 03:05 PM

Mumbai: As Kajol‘s daughter Nysa Devgan celebrates her birthday today, the actor shared some beautiful photos of Nysa to mark the occasion.

Kajol took to her Instagram on Saturday to post three pictures of her daughter.

In the first one, Nysa can be seen lying on the floor with a big smile, and a puppy on her tummy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The next photo shows Nysa dressed in a stunning golden lehenga, sitting on a swing and posing for the camera. The final picture captures her playing with a puppy, wearing an adorable expression.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days..”

Earlier on Friday, the ‘Baazigar’ actor shared a pre-birthday post for her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture in which Nysa Devgan can be seen sitting on her lap as she holds her close.

Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, ” “Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says.”

“How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me ” mama “. It’s like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. It’s so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow now,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to come up with ‘Do Patti’. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon’s character is also shown as a glamorous one. It seems a murder mystery but still nothing is clear.