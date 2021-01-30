Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming political drama

Ranaut said the yet-unnamed film is not a biopic of the only female Prime Minister of India and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

By | Published: 11:48 am

Mumbai: After completing the shoot of ‘Thalaivi’, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has come on board with another political backgrounder film in which she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Ranaut said the yet-unnamed film is not a biopic of the only female Prime Minister of India and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

In a statement released by her office, the 33-year-old actor said, “Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India.”

Although she did not elaborate on the script but also confirmed that she will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in the 2014 crime drama movie ‘Revolver Rani’ will be helming the project and will also write the story and screenplay.

According to the sources, Kabir flew to Bhopal where Ranaut is currently shooting for ‘Dhaakad’ to finalize the screenplay.

Earlier, along with Aparajita Ayodhya, the ‘Queen’ star also announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’.

Meanwhile, besides ‘Dhakaad’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, Kangana Ranaut also has the film ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline.