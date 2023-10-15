Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Jaan Da’ song from ‘Tejas’ out now

'Jaan Da' song celebrates the love for the nation and evokes the feeling of patriotism.

By ANI Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of ‘Tejas’, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer on Sunday dropped the first track ‘Jaan Da’ from the film.

Sharing the song’s link, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “Hai ishq jaise aasmaan da…[?] #JaanDa (Saiyaan Ve) song is out, tune in now #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th October.” The track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Tejas’ is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27.

‘Tejas’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film ‘Emergency‘ in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also cast Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.