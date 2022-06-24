Karachi amongst world’s worst cities to live in

Published Date - 11:28 AM, Fri - 24 June 22

Karachi: Karachi has been named among the worlds worst cities to live in due to poor stability, healthcare, culture, environment and infrastructure.

This was determined by the Economist Intelligence Unit in its annual Global Liveability Index 2022, Samaa TV reported.

According to the Index, Karachi ranked 168 amongst 173 cities with an index score of 37.5. This placed the Pakistani metropolis squarely in the middle of the bottom 10 cities of the world on the index.

It primarily suffered due to poor stability and healthcare.

It had a stability score of 20, at par with that of Lagos and Damascus. Its healthcare score was 33.3, which was better than that of Dhaka (29.2) and even Douala, Cameroon, both cities which sat several ranks above Karachi, Samaa TV reported.

The port city also scored 35.2 for culture and environment above Tripoli but far less than the 40.5 of Dhaka or even 44.9 of Lagos.

For education, Karachi had a score of 66.7, far above Dhaka (41.7) and even Tehran (50), both cities which were ranked far higher.

In infrastructure, Karachi earned a score of 51.8, a score higher than any of the other cities listed in the bottom 10.

Vienna returned to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2019 as the index saw sharp rises following the rollback of Covid-19 restrictions, Samaa TV reported.

The top 10 positions were largely dominated by cities in Western European and North American economies.

Canada had three cities listed in the top 10 with Calgary the highest-ranked followed by Vancouver and Toronto.

Switzerland was the only other country to see multiple cities included in the top 10 ranking with Zurich and Geneva both included.

Outside of Europe and North America, Osaka and Melbourne managed to break into the top 10, securing ninth and 10th place, respectively.