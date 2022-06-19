Karan Johar has a special message for single parents on Father’s Day

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a single father to twins Roohi and Yash, has a special message for all the single parents on Father’s Day.

Karan took to Instagram, where he posted a motley of pictures posing with his children, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017.

He wrote: “A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn’t have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love, time and support. She is the wind beneath our wings of love. My bachas !!!”

He revealed that he thanks the universe everyday for bringing them into his life.

“What do I say there isn’t a day I don’t thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parent! It doesn’t just take two to nurture! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is.”