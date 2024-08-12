Kareena, Ananya, Rakul celebrate Sara’s 29th birthday with heartfelt wishes

By IANS Published Date - 12 August 2024, 06:00 PM

Mumbai: On the 29th birthday of diva Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh have showered love on the Gen Z actress, wishing her love, laughter and joy.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena, who has 12.7 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared an unseen picture of Sara, posing with her father and actor Saif Ali Khan.

The monochrome picture gives powerful vibes of the father-daughter duo. She penned a heartwarming birthday note, which read: “Happy birthday darling Sara…Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabji your way…”

Ananya shared a candid picture with the birthday girl, in which both can be seen enjoying yummy desserts. She wrote: “It’s your birthday!!! Be happy and eat that cake…and then some more… Sara love you!!”

Rakul Preet dropped a beautiful snap of Sara and said: Happy birthday, Sara! may your day be filled with laughter, joy, and everything you’ve been wishing for. Stay your crazy fun self always!”

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh. She has a younger brother Ibrahim. However, her parents got divorced in 2004.

Saif had tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012, and they have two sons Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s inter-faith love story ‘Kedarnath’, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has then featured in an action film ‘Simmba’, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of ‘Singham’ in a cameo role.

Sara has also been a part of movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, that revolves around India’s struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O’Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara next has ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty.