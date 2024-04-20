| Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Adorable Post With Sons Taimur And Jeh For Mothers Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable post with sons Taimur and Jeh for mother’s birthday

Kareena captioned the series of pictures with, "Happy Birthday to our world. My mother".

By IANS Published Date - 20 April 2024, 02:09 PM

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday celebrated her mother, Babita Kapoor’s, birthday with an adorable social media post. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress shared a special Instagram post featuring her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

In the first picture, Kareena’s older son, Taimur, is seen making a heartfelt birthday card.

The second photo shows the finished and decorated card. In the third picture, Jeh is seen making his own card.

The fourth image displays Jeh’s completed creation.

Lastly, the series ends with a nostalgic throwback photo of Kareena with her mother.

Kareena captioned the series of pictures with, “Happy Birthday to our world. My mother”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in ‘Crew‘, a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, ‘Crew’ features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.