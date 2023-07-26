Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Veerula Sainik Smarak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Kargil Vijay Diwas, after the success of Operation Vijay was celebrated with fervor at Veerula Sainik Smarakon under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, here on Wednesday.

On 26 July 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intrudes and Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year in honour of the Kargil War’s Heroes.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad. The event had the presence of a Military Band and officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress paying homage to the Bravehearts, their brethren in uniform who laid their life in defending the Republic.

Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding,HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area was the chief guest for the occasion.