Karnataka govt sets up panel to probe into alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime

By PTI Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Issuing an order to this effect on Friday, the government said it expected the commission led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha to submit the report in three months

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe into the procurement of medicines, equipment and the alleged irregularities in oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic when the BJP was in power.

The government order said it has taken a serious note of serious charges made by the Public Accounts Committee in its report in July-August regarding the procurement of medicines, equipment and oxygen mismanagement that led the deaths of people.

The order further said the departments concerned will have to provide the documents required for the investigation and all necessary facilities including staff, space, stationery, vehicle and equipment needed to operate an office.

The ruling Congress has been alleging large scale irregularities in the COVID management during the previous BJP rule in the state.

It had promised to conduct a fair inquiry into the irregularities if voted to power.