Karnataka: Police investigates explosion site at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah suggested that protection should be provided to the people. He directed officials to identify densely populated areas and increase police patrolling in such areas.

By PTI Updated On - 3 March 2024, 11:15 AM

Bengaluru: After a horrific bomb-blast incident at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, Karnataka Police on Sunday morning conducted an investigation at the explosion site.

This comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the complete truth regarding the Rameshwara Cafe incident has to come out. He gave clear instructions to senior police officers to use the possibilities of technology effectively in investigations.

Bengaluru City Police investigated the Rameshwaram Cafe in the Bengaluru Whitefield area.

Meanwhile, the co-founder and CEO of the Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghavendra Rao, said that both the Union government and the state government should ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and called for strict action.

“I request the government of Karnataka and India to make sure that this incident should not happen anywhere in India,” Raghavendra told reporters, extending his solidarity with the people and staff who were injured in the incident.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited the Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad in solidarity with the victims of the blast at its branch in Bengaluru’s Whitefield.

“Visited Hyderabad’s @RameshwaramCafe in solidarity. The food was lovely & it’s very important to remember that the Cafe is named after APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthplace.

#RameshwaramCafeBlast is an act of cowardice and an attack on India’s values,” Owaisi said in a post on ‘X’.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai strongly criticised the Congress over the blast incident, alleging that the anti-national elements receive support from ruling party leaders.

As many as 10 people were left injured after an explosion took place at Bengaluru’s popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area on Friday.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours.