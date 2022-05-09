| Katrina Vicky Give Fans Major Sugar Rush With Their Love Filled Pictures

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

New York: Star couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal started their Monday on a love-filled note.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina, who are currently holidaying in New York, dropped a string of images from their trip.

Vicky dropped an adorable picture in which he is seen crossing the road with his arm around Katrina.

“Sugar rush,” he captioned the post.

On the other hand, Katrina uploaded three pictures on her Instagram handle.

The first one features Katrina flashing her million-dollar smile inside a diner.

The next one shows her cuddling with Vicky at her favourite place ‘Bubby’s’ .

And with the last picture, Katrina showed a plate of pancakes loaded with cream and syrup.

“The Home of Everything, my favourite place ever Bubby’s,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

For their day out in New York, Katrina opted for a bright green shirt, blue jeans and a beige coat. Vicky chose to wear a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a denim jacket.

The couple’s pictures from their vacation have left netizens in awe of them.

“You both are so cute,” a social media user commented.

“You both may my day. Couple goals,” another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.