Kavit Passary on his work to make Iron Tailor to be recognised as international brand

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: We give business our all even if we can’t foresee whether we’ll make a profit or a loss. Anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit will undoubtedly prosper in the business world. If you conduct a short search through the business archives, you can find lists of prosperous business people who began with nothing and went on to achieve breathtaking levels of commercial success.

You may be sitting there right now wondering how you’ll ever get your concept off the ground, but thanks to the technology available to us today, it’s never been simpler to build your product and establish your brand in the eyes of potential clients. If you’re looking for motivation, Kavit Passary’s entrepreneurial success is the ideal case study.

Men’s and women’s footwear and leather bags have been re-imagined by Raipur-based Iron Tailor. The two-and-a-half-year-old brand is run by self-taught designer and entrepreneur Kavit Passary. He believes that being an entrepreneur requires you to accept ambiguity and be at ease with frequent challenges. especially if you have to go out and get money for your startup. His financial expertise matched his entrepreneurial mindset from the beginning. He also has a penchant for startups.

His main areas of interest are determining whether a model can be sustained, whether it can generate a profit, and how to connect with resources and find the proper people for the task. Four years ago, the fashion label Iron Tailor was established. Beginning with leather bags for men, we have since extended to include leather shoes and bags for both men and women.

Running the business at this level was not easy to work. Kavit Passary showed everyone that you need a combination of hard work and a financial mind to lead your business. Being from a family of mining business owners, Kavit Passary originally struggled to get her family to understand the fashion industry and the establishment of a leather bag company. But by maintaining their will and not giving up, they succeeded in getting what they wanted.